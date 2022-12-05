Taylor Swift continues to create history as she has become the first female artist in history to stay at number one spot of Billboard 200 for 60 weeks. Helping her achieve this milestone was her latest album Midnights, a smash hit with fans, the album has remained at the number one spot for the fifth week in a row now. Taylor Swift Wins Maximum Honours at the American Music Awards 2022; Takes Home Six Awards Including ‘Artist of the Year’.

Check Out the Tweets:

Taylor Swift becomes the first female artist in history to spend 60 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. pic.twitter.com/hzHh8406a1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 4, 2022

‘Midnights’ by Taylor Swift remains at #1 on the Billboard 200 for a fifth week with 151k units. pic.twitter.com/3ZtgZ5Tui8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 4, 2022

