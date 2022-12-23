After months of speculation, it's being finally reported that Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing Hera Syndulla in the upcoming Ahsoka series. For those who don't know, Hera was a major character in the animated spinoff Star Wars: Rebels and was the pilot of the "Ghost" ship. Ahsoka: Production on Rosario Dawson's Star Wars Disney+ Spinoff Has Officially Begun!

Check Out the Tweet:

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is reportedly playing Hera in the ‘AHSOKA’ series. (Source: https://t.co/03vsdRM7IW) pic.twitter.com/hM7c1j9TLK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)