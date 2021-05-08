Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta is rumoured to get a sequel soon. The show will see Lokande's re-entry, while the role essayed by Late Sushant Singh Rajput will be replaced by a new actor.

"The actress will continue playing Archana Deshmukh in the show. However Manav Deshmukh's character which was originally played by Sushant will be portrayed by a new face. The show is already being written and the hunt for new Manav is also on," says a source close to the show. The show will be released on an OTT platform.

Check Out A Still From The Show Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushantsinghrajput (@sushantvilla)

