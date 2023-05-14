After being ditched by Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna), Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has moved on in her life. In last night's (May 13) episode, we saw Anu fulfilling her dream as she meets her dance idol, Gurumaa Malti Devi. However, as per a promo shared by makers, the upcoming track of the show gets more interesting as Anupamaa will sign a three year deal with Malti Devi's dance academy and go to the US. Yes, as this time, she will choose her career over Shah's and Kapadia's. What do you think of this new twist? Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Apara Mehta to Enter As Rupali Ganguly's Mentor; Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya Leaves Shah House (Watch Video).

Watch Anupamaa Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram

