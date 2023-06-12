Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram today and revealed that she recently underwent a surgery. The former VJ explained that she went through surgery for a lump in her ovary, wherein her recovery from the same has been 'pretty intense'. "Visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety." she wrote. Dandekar shared a selfie of herself along with a long note on Insta. " Did Gauri Khan Stop Anusha Dandekar From Taking Suhana Khan's Interview at NMACC Gala? VJ Pens Long Note Revealing the Truth!

Anusha Dandekar Shares Her Health Update:

