Happy Birthday, Anusha! Anusha Dandekar was born on January 9, 1982. She turns 43 years old today. Anusha Dandekar has carved a unique niche for herself with her talents in hosting and acting. The beauty is also known for her impeccable fashion sense and stunning style. From effortlessly rocking a black tailored cropped jacket paired with flared pants, a corset, and gloves to dazzling in a beige saree adorned with floral detailing and a matching blouse, Anusha proves why she is a fashion icon. She stuns in a chic brown jacket worn over an Indo-western olive green gown. She keeps it laid-back yet stylish in white athleisure wear. She transforms into a quintessential Marathi Mulgi in a traditional saree and blouse. She stuns in a simple white and blue maxi dress, and she is nothing short of breathtaking in a shimmery peach lehenga. Her flawless makeup and hair perfectly complement every outfit. Her carefully picked accessories complete each look with finesse. Anusha Dandekar in a Sexy Red Bikini Goes 'Little Mermaid' in Her Latest Pool Video - WATCH.

Style Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@anushadandekar)

Ethnic Elegance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@anushadandekar)

Indo-Western Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@anushadandekar)

Sporty Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@anushadandekar)

Traditional Charm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@anushadandekar)

Simple Sophistication

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@anushadandekar)

Breathtaking!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@anushadandekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)