Anusha Dandekar turned a year older on January 9. On her 44th birthday, the renowned VJ was showered with heartfelt wishes from family and friends. Her sister Shibani Dandekar too took to Instagram to share the sweetest birthday post for her ‘greatest elder sister’. Anusha mentioned in her post, “You make 44 look so damn good! Love you more than anything chicken @anushasdandekar”. Happy Birthday Anusha Dandekar: Check Out Her Best Sartorial Moments!

Shibani Dandekar’s Birthday Post For Anusha Dandekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Akhtar (@shibaniakhtar)

