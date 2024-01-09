As Farhan Akhtar marked another year of life on his 50th birthday, Shabana Azmi expressed warm wishes on Instagram. The Akhtar family gathered for a joyous midnight celebration, featuring a specially crafted cake. Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar's relatives joined the festivities. In the snapshot, Farhan, donned in a black T-shirt and pants, grinned beside wife Shibani. The jubilant group posed for a photo, with Javed embracing Zoya and Honey alongside Shabana. Actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar also took part in the celebration at Farhan's Mumbai residence, showcasing three elaborate birthday cakes, including one shaped like the number 50. Farhan Akhtar Birthday: From ‘Rock On’ to ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, Top 5 Songs of the Multifaceted Star!

Shabana Azmi's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)