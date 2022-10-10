Appnapan is much loved for its drama and the audience loves the matured and progressive content it airs. The show will now witness Nikhil and Pallavi in a get together where they will relive their moments spent together while posing for a family photograph. The channel shared a glimpse of the drama ahead. Appnapan: Leena Jumani Opens Up on Playing a Complex Personality in the Sony TV Show.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)