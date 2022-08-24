Sony TV’s show Appnapan…Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan has an interesting drama which revolves around the lives of Nikhil and Pallavi essayed by Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur. Now, veteran actress Farida Dadi will be seen entering the show as Nikhil’s mother. Shedding light on her character, Farida Dadi mentioned that she identifies strongly with her character and that it will be interesting to watch whether her entry unites Nikhil and Pallavi or not. Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan: Ekta Kapoor Drops Promo of Her Upcoming Sony TV Show (Watch Video).

Farida Dadi (Photo Credit: Instagram)

