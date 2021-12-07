Made in Heaven that premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2019 was a huge hit. The show created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti revolved around the lives of two wedding planners in Delhi, Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur), who runs the agency named Made in Heaven. The makers then announced that the second season would happen and the team would be back in action. Ever since then fans have been thrilled about the upcoming season. Lead actor Arjun Mathur has shared a picture with the team as they wrap up another schedule in France.

Made In Heaven Season 2 Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A r j u n M a t h u r (@arjun__mathur)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)