Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has once again maintained its top spot on the TRP chart for week 33 with 2.9 rating followed by Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Further, it's Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on third, fourth and fifth position TRP-wise. Have a look. Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Anupamaa’s Viral Dialogue ‘Aapko Kya’ With Her Team and It’s Epic (Watch Video).

BARC Report:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)