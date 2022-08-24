Janhvi Kapoor exactly knows how to create an impact on social media and her latest video is proof. As today, the Bollywood actress shared a video online that sees her recreating Rupali Ganguly's iconic dialogue 'Aapko Kya' from Anupamaa and it's epic. In the clip, she can be seen mimicking to the viral trend with her team. We love it! Koffee With Karan Season 7: 9 Shocking Revelations By Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan And Karan Johar That Can Go Viral.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)