In the latest BARC TRP ratings for Hindi serials this week, Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Mein (GHKKPM) secured the top spot with a remarkable 2.4 TRP, outshining Teri Meri Doriyaann at the second position with a 2.0 rating. The ever-popular Anupamaa claimed the third spot with a solid 1.9 rating. Following closely behind, Pandya Store and Imli clinched the fourth and fifth positions, both boasting a commendable 1.8 rating. The ratings reveal the continued dominance of GHKKPM, along with the dynamic shifts in audience preferences for these top-rated shows, offering a glimpse into the ever-evolving landscape of Hindi television serials in 2023. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2023: GHKKPM Tops the Chart, Beating Anupamaa, Teri Meri Doriyaann Secures Third Spot – Check Top 5 Shows.

See BARC TV Ratings Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

