Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal's song titled "Bechari" is finally out! Sung by the one and only, Afsana Khan, the melody is heart-touching as well as quite intense. The track is high on emotions and revolves around love, betrayal, tears and pain. This Punjabi number indeed intriguing. Bechari Teaser: Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal’s New Song Crooned by Afsana Khan Looks Quite Intense (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)