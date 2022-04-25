The teaser of Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal's song "Bechari" is out. Both the actors are seen dressed in royal clothes. Karan is seen as a sultan while Divya looks gorgeous yet emotional in a black dress. The teaser is dramatic and makes you feel excited for the song to release. Bechari crooned by Afsana Khan releases on April 27. Mai: Scene From Sakshi Tanwar's Netflix Show Depicting How Women Work Even in Grief Goes Viral.

Take A Look At The Teaser Below:

