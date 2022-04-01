Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam apologised to one and all for hurting sentiments via his video which saw him in different avatars joking about Pahadi women. Along with the apology, Bam also mentioned that he has 'edited' the clip and removed the part. FYI, netizens were outraged over Bam's viral video in which he allegedly mocked Pahadi ladies.

Bhuvan Bam:

I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 31, 2022

Here's The Video:

Advaita ji,can you please approach @sharmarekha Ji and ask her to take action strict against him and his abusive YouTube channel? CC @ianuragthakur — Ashish Nautiyal (@ashu_nauty) March 30, 2022

