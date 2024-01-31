As per reports from Aaj Tak, a TV actress and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant filed an FIR at Tigri Police Station, South Delhi, accusing someone of raping her in 2023 at a flat on Deoli Road. The complainant, known for her controversies, claimed the incident occurred last year. The police registered an FIR based on her complaint, and an ongoing inquiry is in progress. The victim, who enjoyed popularity during Bigg Boss 11, faced challenges post-show and remained out of the limelight. Police have initiated an investigation while protecting the victim's identity. Abhishek Kumar on Lessons He Learnt in Bigg Boss 17, Says ‘I Have Come Out Stronger Now’.

TV Actress Accuses Friend Of Rape

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)