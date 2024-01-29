One of the most emotive people in Bigg Boss 17 was Abhishek Kumar, who made it to the Top 2 in the grand finale. From anger to sadness or happiness, the TV actor showcased all emotions on national TV. However, the trigger point for all his emotions was his ex-girlfriend and actress Isha Malviya, who time and again claimed he was a woman-beater and an aggressive person on the show. Abhishek had made it loud and clear that he took a lot of time to get over his former flame and even sought help, for which he was mocked in the show as well by Isha and her current beau Samarth Jurel. Bigg Boss 17 Trophy Revealed Ahead of Grand Finale Set To Take Place on January 28 (View Pic).

Now that the 105-day journey has concluded, has Abhishek come out stronger? “I have come out stronger now. Now if my heart breaks I will be like go, I don’t want you,” Abhishek told IANS. His biggest fear was letting go, but he has overcome that too. “The biggest fear was that and I overcame that. For me, the biggest thing was that only. It was the only thing that was holding me back. Now, I will move forward and not look back,” he shared.

Abhishek Kumar Shares Personal Insights: Key Lessons Learned in Bigg Boss 17

When asked if he felt that Isha and Samarth tried to tarnish his image with name-calling, Abhishek refused to answer, and said: “I don’t want to talk about Isha anymore.” Abhishek locked horns with almost all contestants in Bigg Boss 17 but it was Samarth, whose consistent poking, made him raise his hand, for which he to date is apologetic. “I wouldn't have raised my hand but I don't know how it happened when he put my tissue in my mouth. That was a reaction. I never wanted to do that at all. It just happened. I still apologise. I don't want to be a hero because of that but I am still apologetic about it,” said Abhishek. Even though he made it to the Top 2, Abhishek had a hero’s journey and is proud. Munawar Faruqui, Winner of Bigg Boss 17, Says ’When Your Personal Life Comes on Screen Like This, You’re Never Ready.

“I am very happy because reaching here is also a big deal for me. From the first day I was playing to win but I was playing like a winner but Munawar won. I am happy for that as well. I was here to just show myself that I am also someone and I think I did that. I would wish that once I go out I have some good opportunities waiting for me,” said the Udaariyaan actor. Has he been signed up for the upcoming edition of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said with a laugh: “Don’t want to talk about Khatron Ke Khiladi as I don’t know what is going to happen.”

