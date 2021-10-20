After Bigg Boss OTT, actor, Raqesh Bapat is all ready to enter the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Reportedly, he is expected to be part of the Salman Khan hosted show this weekend. However, there has been no official confirmation on this. FYI, on BB OTT, Bapat and Shamita Shetty's love story was the talk of the town, and if reports are to be believed then the two are also seeing each other.

Check It Out:

As Promised by Makers at the Time of Signing #BiggBossOTT Contract, #RaqeshBapat is expected to make entry in #BiggBoss15 House This weekend — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 20, 2021

