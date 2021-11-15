Bigg Boss 15 is getting entertaining with each passing day. Now, amid the fun and fights, we hear that Shamita Shetty has made an exit from the reality show. Well, before you jump to any conclusions, let us clear that she's out due to medical reasons and will return back soon. Her mother, Sunanda Shetty also confirmed the same via Twitter. It's said that she has some shoulder issues and needs to get tested.

EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED - First Only on #BiggBoss_Tak Shamita Shetty has been taken out of the BB15 house for couple of days due to medical reasons. She might return back to show by Tuesday or Wednesday. Stay Tuned!#BB15WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 14, 2021

Hi ALL Shamzis loved ones - United we stand& r strong,calm down Shamzis med tests reqd -she wl b back soon. Pl send her yr love,light protection & blessings as I believe it’s v powerful.luv you all..❤️🧿🙌🌺🧿 #ShamitaShetty #ShaRa #Shamitastribe #BiggBoss15 #OrmaxMedia #Shamita pic.twitter.com/jIRpngb0r4 — Sunanda Shetty (@SunandaShetty5) November 14, 2021

