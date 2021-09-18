After Bigg Boss OTT finale the TV premiere of Colors TV's anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 15 with Salman Khan as host is all set to have its grand premiere on October 2 at 9:30 PM IST. Salman Khan is warning the contestants in the new promo of the reality show that this brand new season will have lots of twists and mentioned contestants have to face ‘Nayi-Nayi Samasyaein!’

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 to Premiere on October 2

