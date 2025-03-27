Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is no stranger to making waves, whether through his box office hits, philanthropic endeavours or his undeniable presence in the media. Recently, however, the actor grabbed attention for a different reason, his watch. The actor was spotted flaunting a luxurious timepiece from renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co., making heads turn not just for its high price tag of INR 34 lakh but also for the deep spiritual significance it carries. The bespoke watch, aptly named the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ Watch is a unique piece that features intricate engravings of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman. This highly exclusive timepiece has stirred conversation for both its opulence and its homage to Hindu iconography, highlighting Salman’s connection to spirituality and his bold sense of style. ‘Jitni Umar Likhi Hai, Utni Likhi Hai’: Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Ahead of ‘Sikandar’ Release.

Salman Khan Flaunting Ram Janmabhoomi Watch

See you in theatres this Eid! pic.twitter.com/XlC2xFkIQ0 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)