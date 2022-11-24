Colors’ Bigg Boss 16 will introduce a new twist as Fahmaan Khan will be seen entering the house. Sumbul Touqeer will be very happy to meet him. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will also be happy as a sign of good riddance from Sumbul who was the third wheel in their chemistry. Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui Trolls Sajid Khan on Casting Couch, Shalin Bhanot for 'Acting' and Sumbul Touqeer for 'Sumbul Ke Papa' (View Post).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)