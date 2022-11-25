Bigg Boss 16 will soon witness Salman Khan questioning Priyanka Chahar Choudhary during its Weekend Ka Vaar episode if she is being two faced. Her friendship with Archana Gautam will also be questioned. Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Bursts Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot’s Bubble on Weekend Ka Vaar!

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)