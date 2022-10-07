Bigg Boss 16's first ever Shukravaar Ka Vaar is here and host Salman Khan is not gonna spare anyone. As per new promo released by Colors TV, we get to see Salman sitting with all the contestants of the show wherein he calls Gautam Vig a copycat. Not just this, when Bhaijaan quizzes MC Stan about who he thinks is 'fake' inside the house, the rapper replies with Shalin Bhanot's name. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Gifts Dumbbells to Abdu Rozik on Show's First Ever Shukravaar Ka Vaar (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

