Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be quite a dramatic show in its second week itself. Well, as on Friday' s (Oct 14) episode, we saw how Sumbul Touqeer's father warned his daughter to beware of 'BFF' Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Now, after the same Twitterati have come out in support of Shalin-Tina and slammed makers for their 'biasedness' for a single contestant. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Shalin Bhanot for Disrespecting a Doctor on National TV (Watch Promo Video).

Biasedness

#ShalinBhanot and #TinaDutta weren't given a fair chance to put up their sides... Simply clearing image of Sumbul, she is equally wrong. Seriously its just a second week of the season and the biasedness towards few contestant has started.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/ILtbkmixH6 — @IamAnandGokani (@anandgokani) October 14, 2022

Point to Be Noted

Salman said #TinaDutta & #ShalinBhanot aren't responsible for what happened. Then why call Sumbul's Dad & allow him to bash them? They want to fool us by saying that they called him coz she is young. Then why not evict her coz she's unable to handle the show? Bakwaas!#BiggBoss16 — MithiB (@MithiMirchi10) October 14, 2022

Indeed

Do we need Tina’s dad in the stage ? Cause Tina mustn’t be bashed for nothing . And I am proud that Tina did not say anything to papa since she didn’t want to disrespect him. To correct daughter is fine . To totally blame on others is not . No one is here to babysit. #TinaDutta — Raaz (@RajendarChaudh1) October 14, 2022

Oh, Is It?

So they portrayed that Tina is negative and sumbul is hero this is exactly what they did with rashami and hina #TinaDutta #BiggBoss16 Tina is nt my fvrt but thts nt a fair play🙌 why sumbul's father being called and bashing Tina for nothing🤷‍♂️#bb16 — Adnan💥 (@adilici0us) October 14, 2022

You Listening, Colors?

#TinaDutta unnecessarily got hate . She said once but she never repeated as i have seen all episodes I remember she said in 3 or 4 episode after that even shalin distanced himself from Sumbul #BiggBoss — Anirudha (@Anirudh03424145) October 14, 2022

Tina Fan

Wrong to blame @iamTinaDatta for the Sumbul-Shalin fiasco! She just said outright what she saw! Even Manya spoke about it (thy r trying 2 b #Sidnaz 2) #BB15 mein Teja bachi thi(30) ab #BB16 mein Tina(30) is suddenly supposed to be badi behen and mature etc! Not done!#TinaDutta — Sweekruti Mishra (@SweekrutiM) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)