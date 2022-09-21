As per latest reports, TV star Shalin Bhanot has been confirmed to be part of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. It's said that he has given a nod to BB 16 and is excited about it. FYI, Shalin's former wife and television actress Dalljiet Kaur participated in Bigg Boss 13. Bigg Boss 16: Harshad Chopda Is Not Quitting YRKKH for Salman Khan's Reality Show - Reports.

Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16:

