It was earlier reported that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda has given his nod for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. However, as claimed by Bigg Boss Tak, the said news is FAKE. FYI, the actor plays the lead role of Abhimanyu on the Star Plus show. Bigg Boss 16: Shubhangi Atre and Madirakshi Mundle Approached to Be Part of Salman Khan's Reality Show - Reports.

Bigg Boss 16 Update:

FAKE NEWS ALERT : Harshad Chopra is not a part of Bigg Boss 16 and he is not leaving YRKKH. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/A3kLraRO8s — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)