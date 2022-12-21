On tonight's (Dec 21) episode of Bigg Boss 16, audiences will see Tina Datta crying. As per promo shared by Colors TV, Tina asks MC Stan about why he nominated her? To which, the rapper says that nominations has nothing to do with friendship. Further, a furious Stan also alleges Datta for using his friendship merely for votes, after which, the latter breaks down. Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De Lose Immunity Against Eviction.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

