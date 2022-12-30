As per The Khabri, it's Vikkas Manaktala who has been eliminated from Salman Khan hosted reality show. The actor had entered BB 16 midway as a wild card contestant. However, the eviction news has not been confirmed by the makers as of yet. Bigg Boss 16: NCSC Seeks Action Against Vikkas Manaktala For Casteist Remark Against Archana Gautam.

Vikkas Manaktala Out of BB 16:

The Khabri Twitter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)