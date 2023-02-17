Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is breaking one record after another. As reportedly, the 'Basti Ka Hasti' rapper has managed to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram live session record of around 255K views and set a new record. FYI, recently when Stan came live on IG post winning BB 16 he was watched by around 541K viewers. Woah insane is the word. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Wins Salman Khan’s Reality Show Beating Shiv Thakare (View Pics and Video).

MC Stan Beats SRK:

