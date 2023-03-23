Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan who has been making headlines for his feud with singer Abdu Rozik is once again in news. A new video of the rapper has gone viral online that sees him losing his calm and getting into a physical fight with fan while leaving one of his concerts. The clip sees Stan charging towards the fan. Abdu Rozik vs MC Stan: Abdu's Team Issues Statement on Feud, Accuses Bigg Boss 16 Winner's Management of Abusing and Breaking His Car.

MC Stan's Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)