After Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar was evicted from the house by captain Ankita Lokhande, his father has now released a video on social media issuing his sincere apologies to Salman Khan and requesting him to provide his son another chance on the show. In the video doing rounds on social media, Abhishek's father could be seen saying that everyone is playing the game, provoking each other, and that is how the game works, but the way Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya provoked his son, even after being aware of his mental health condition was way too wrong. In the concluding part of the video, he requests Salman Khan to provide his son another chance at the show. Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Unveils Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan's Holding Hands Incident.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

