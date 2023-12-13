On tonight's episode (December 13) of Bigg Boss 17, fans will witness the first ever captaincy task of the house. According to the new promo, we get to see Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma locking horns. During the task, Aishwarya eliminates Ankita from the captaincy race, which further leads to an argument between the two. Aishwarya says she picked Ankita's name because she had once called her 'undeserving.' Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Calls Vicky Jain ‘Paltu’ in Front of Housemates (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

