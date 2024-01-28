As the night of showdown finally unfolds on Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mashettey bids farewell to the house, securing the 5th position. Arun Mashettey, known for his outspoken nature and strong opinions has been evicted from the final race. The social media star leaves behind a memorable legacy as the competition among the Top 4 contestants escalates, promising an exciting showdown ahead. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Former Contestants Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Others Unite for the Big Night (Watch Video).

Arun Mashetty Finishes at the 5th Position:

🚨 BREAKING! #ArunMashettey has been EVICTED from the FINALE RACE. He finished at No.5 position. Retweet 🔃 If Happy! #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 28, 2024

