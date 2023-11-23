Tonight's (Nov 23) episode of Bigg Boss 17 will feature the first-ever task of the season. In the promo, we see that the housemates must pass through a tunnel to obtain their daily ration. However, it appears that the food task will be paused mid-way due to Mannara Chopra's act of kindness during the game. When Mannara instructs Samarth Jurel to leave food for his fellow contestants, Bigg Boss reprimands her. Furthermore, Aishwarya Sharma and Rinku Dhawan criticise Chopra for her actions. Check it out. Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Engage in 'Safaai Abhiyaan' or Bid Farewell to Their Belongings, Stirring Up Drama!

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

Promo #Biggboss17 New task, Gharwalu ko mila fruits chori karne ka mauka, Mannara, Munwar, Samarth pic.twitter.com/DxTm0r7JQ8 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 22, 2023

