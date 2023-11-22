On tonight's (Nov 22) episode of Bigg Boss 17, viewers will see a fierce side of Bigg Boss. Well, as seen in the promo, BB gathers all near the living area and slams them for keeping the house filthy. That's not it, as Bigg Boss also shows the contestants 'before' and 'after' pics of the house and orders everyone to clean the mess within given time or face a severe punishment. Seems like contestants are about to get cleanliness lessons on BB 17. Check it out. Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole Gets Evicted From Salman Khan's Show in Mid-Week Elimination.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Ghar walu ke gandgi karne pe mili saza pic.twitter.com/qere48945p — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 21, 2023

