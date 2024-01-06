Abhishek Kumar, evicted from Bigg Boss 17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, receives support from Tehelka (Sunny Arya), who also faced eviction due to a physical altercation with Abhishek. Sunny Arya says Abhishek was provoked, asserting, "If I was there instead of him, I would have slapped 10 times within 10 seconds the way Abhishek was provoked." The video below captures Tehelka's backing for Abhishek Kumar's actions in the controversial incident. Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Slaps Samarth Jurel, Faces Eviction From Show.

Check Sunny Arya's Video Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)