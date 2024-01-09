In a dramatic turn on Bigg Boss 17, tensions flared during the nominations as Vicky Jain, previously seen bonding closely with Mannara Chopra, unexpectedly nominated her. The sudden twist sparked a fiery confrontation between the two, escalating into a heated argument. Mannara, visibly upset by Vicky's nomination, expressed her frustration with a terse "You just shut up." The unexpected clash between once-close allies has left viewers speculating on the evolving dynamics within the house as alliances shift and conflicts arise. Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Salman Khan’s Reality Show To Conclude on January 28, 2024!

See Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo Here:

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Vicky Bhaiya nominated Mannara; Mannara hui aag babula And Ankita's mother and Vicky's mother enter the house.pic.twitter.com/MaJIo6ZNF2 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 8, 2024

