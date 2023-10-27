Bigg Boss 17 is shaking things up with a change in its Weekend Ka Vaar schedule for the third week, now airing on Friday and Saturday. Salman Khan scolds Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain in a recent promo. Two wild card entries, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai, join the show. Abhishek and Mannara's heated argument gets Salman's attention. Salman bashes Abhishek for taking Parineeti Chopra's name to trigger Mannara. Isha is reprimanded for intervening in Ankita and Vicky's conflicts, while Vicky is called out for provoking Ankita. Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi and Navid Sole Face Off in Rap Challenge Hosted by Mannara Chopra for Luxury Ration.

