With only few hours to go for Bigg Boss OTT 2 to premiere on JioCinema, fans of the show are waiting with bated breath. Now, as per latest update by The Khabri, we hear Sunny Leone and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan are going to part of the show tonight. However, the two will not go inside the house, but will quiz all BB OTT 2 contestants as part of the panelist. Let's wait and watch! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Streaming Date and Time: Here's When and Where to Watch Grand Premiere of Salman Khan's Show Online!

Sunny Leone and MC Stan in BB OTT 2:

Exclusive #BiggBossOTT2 #McStan and #SunnyLeone are the part of Penelist who will question #BiggBossOTT Contestants before their entry into the house. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 17, 2023

