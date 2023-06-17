Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to premiere on streaming giant today. The controversial reality show this time will see Salman Khan as the host. However, just in case, you are wondering where to watch BB OTT 2 online, fret not, as we've got you covered. This year, your fave show will be streaming for FREE on JioCinema from June 17 onwards at 9 PM IST. Are you excited for all the contestants reveal tonight? Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants Revealed! Fukra Insaan, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz and More Celebs to Participate on Salman Khan's Reality Show (View Posts).

Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema:

Janta, ho jaao ready for the Bigg Boss OTT hangover, kyunki iss baar aap hai Asli Boss! 😎 Don’t miss @beingsalmankhan’s dhamakedar entry at the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2 streaming tonight from 9pm onwards for free.#BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/JmldRRN8IY — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023

