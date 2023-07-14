Danny Pandit, who will be entering Bigg Boss OTT 2, tonight as a guest will be seen targeting wildcard contestant Elvish Yadav. In a viral video, we get to see Danny constantly mocking and passing comments about Elvish. Pandit also calls the YouTuber 'hypocrite' for making false claims outside the house. However, as seen in the clip, Elvish pays no heed to him. Bigg Boss OTT 2: RJ Malishka, BC Aunty, Danny Pandit and More Celebs to Spice Up Salman Khan's Reality Show!

Danny Pandit Calls Elvish Yadav Hypocrite:

Danny Pandit who enter as guest for a task calls Elvish Yadav as hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/KMfOvV41d9 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 13, 2023

