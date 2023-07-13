Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): A never-ending drama, controversies and intense fights, Bigg Boss OTT is all set to introduce a new twist with social media influencers and personalities.

After names of Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav enterting the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in today’s episodes. The show has been building excitements and surprising its viewers with innovative twists and turns. Let's take a closer look at the participants who will up the entertainment quotient in the upcoming episodes.

1. RJ Malishka

A household name in the world of radio, popular RJ and presenter Malishka Mendonsa is all set to bring her infectious energy and remarkable storytelling abilities to the Bigg Boss OTT house.

2. Malini Agarwal

Popularly known as Miss Malini, is to participate and grace the task with her undeniable glamour and charm. As a prominent social media influencer and a leading authority in the world of entertainment, Malini has set her niche with her insightful commentary and impeccable fashion sense.

3. BC Aunty (Snehil Mehra)

The unfiltered sass and hilarious, BC Aunty, portrayed by Snehil Mehra is geared up to leave an indelible mark in the ongoing Salman Khan’s show. Let’s see whether her witty comebacks will bring a whole new level of entertainment to the task or not.

4. Dipraj Jadhav

Dipraj Jadhav enters the house with a mind-blowing fusion of comedy and music.

5. Danny Pandit

Danny Pandit is ready to showcase his unique blend of humour and wit. Danny is known for his charismatic personality and unparalleled stage presence, leaving audiences in splits with his comic timing and hilarious antics. His ability to effortlessly engage with the housemates and the viewers alike will create an immersive experience filled with laughter, surprises, and endless entertainment.

When the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants will be busy in their task, these famous personalities will be entering as a guest to light up the on-going task.

Salman Khan made an announcement during the weekend ka vaar of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' that the show is going to extend for two more weeks.

So, now it is not going to wrap up by July 30. Moreover, in a major twist, the majority of the contestants voted to ban Abhishek Malhan from becoming the captain again.

The weekend ka vaar also saw Salman giving important lessons to the contestants. He urged them to test their boundaries, and Avinash and Falaq were scrutinised. His reality check forced Falaq to realise her full potential and boosted Avinash's game.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Broacha, in a recent episode said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside the house and urged Bigg Boss as well as the host to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show.

Salman said, "I know Cyrus it's just another 4 to 5 weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen bro I cannot get you out of this place and I get you out then I have to get so and so people out of this house. You can't because it is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work bro. I don't think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. Whatever is on your contract is what you have signed! It doesn't work like this, the show doesn't work as per your whims and fancies."

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema. (ANI)

