Pooja Bhatt has a new fan and it's none other than Uorfi Javed. After Pooja slammed Jad Hadid for calling Akanksha Puri a 'bad kisser', the fashion influencer is all praises for the star. During a task on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad and Akanksha kissed for 30 seconds and after the same the model went and told Avinash Sachdev that Puri is a nay kisser. This statement by Hadid was criticised harshly by Pooja. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Takes Off His Pants and Shows His Butt to Bebika Dhurve During Their Verbal Spat (Watch Viral Video).

Uorfi Javed Likes Pooja Bhatt:

Honestly Pooja bhatt is so classy and dignified , the way she called out JAD for calling Akansha a bad kisser after seemingly enjoying the kiss . She is amazing !!! Strong , outspoken , well behaved ! #BigBossOTT2 — Uorfi (@uorfi_) July 1, 2023

Watch Pooja Bhatt Slamming Jad Hadid:

