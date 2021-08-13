Looks like Bigg Boss OTT is getting wilder and hotter with each passing day. Well, why are we saying this? As during the latest task, as the house is divided into two teams, we see Neha Bhasin kissing opponent Ridhima Pandit on her lips. It so happened that first Bhasin licked Pandit's hand who was standing like a statue. It was later when she kissed her lips.

Here's The Kissing Moment:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)