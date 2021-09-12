Bigg Boss OTT is turning out to be a treat for fans. As after the makers eliminated the concept of connections, all contestants are now playing individually. Among all, Shamita Shetty is a total package. She's playing the game in quite a dignified way and that's what the audience is liking about her. Now, netizens are going gaga over Shamita's new friendly bond with Pratik Sehajpal and so they are trending 'Shamita Shetty Ruling Hearts’ on Twitter. Have a look. Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Gets Impressed by Raqesh Bapat After He Gives Her a Foot Massage, Paints Her Neck and More (Watch Video).

Shamita is choreographing steps for their Mxtakatak task for today. Pratik dsnt know to Dance still Shams is Encouraging him to let’s Do this. so swt of her to Give Confidence to Pratik @BiggBoss @ShamitaShetty #BBOTT #BiggBossOTT SHAMITA SHETTY RULING HEARTS pic.twitter.com/TA5sSJ6054 — Nisa.sheikh89 (@Byou_Btrue) September 12, 2021

Agar mera ideal bhi bol de ki divya ko support kr tb bhi main nhi krunga PRATIK SEHAJPAL SHINES SHAMITA SHETTY RULING HEARTS — THE BuDdy🧐 (@drewmaccynt) September 12, 2021

Beautiful beyond words. SHAMITA SHETTY RULING HEARTS Her look is THE BEST for Sunday Ka Vaar, lets hope she keeps smiling. pic.twitter.com/qdYlt9qhja — 🅅🄸🄿🅂 (@gilmorexgurl) September 12, 2021

