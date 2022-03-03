Bloody Brothers official trailer featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub is out and the ZEE5 show is a promising mystery-thriller. The six-part web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Shaad Ali. The ZEE5 series is an official Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt. Bloody Brothers revolves around a crime scene and how two brothers are managing to escape it. It is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on March 18.

Bloody Brothers Trailer

