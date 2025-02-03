Saif Ali Khan takes centre stage in Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, a thrilling Netflix film that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Recently, Netflix released the teaser of Jewel Thief - The Heist Begin. As a skilled thief, Khan’s character is hired to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond, but what begins as a meticulously planned heist quickly spirals into chaos. Twists, betrayals, and unexpected alliances make for a deadly game of deception. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor, with each actor bringing their A-game to the high-stakes drama. Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is set to redefine the heist genre on Netflix. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Stay tuned. Saif Ali Khan Makes First Appearance After Stabbing Attack at Netflix Event for 'Jewel Thief' Teaser Launch (See Photo).

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins Trailer

Two masterminds, one priceless diamond and a heist spanning across the globe 💎🌏 Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, coming soon, only on Netflix.#JewelThief #JewelThiefOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/RchrvdZvao — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

